A romantic still of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor from Saaho, which was leaked, has been creating a lot of buzz on the social media, besides raising the bar of curiosity and expectations from the film.

Saaho is undoubtedly the most-talked-about and highly anticipated movie of the year and the massive success of Prabhas's Baahubali films is responsible for such a massive hype. The makers have released a few promos, which have increased the viewers' expectations multifold. The viewers were curious to see the romance between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, but the makers have kept its promos under wraps.

Some miscreants allegedly released a still from the movie Saaho on the internet on Sunday and this picture offers a glimpse at a romantic moment between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. In this picture, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are seeing experiencing love in each other's eyes. This eye-to-eye contact moment is very sensuous and dreamy. It gives away the fairy tale feels.

This leaked still of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has not only struck a chord with the filmgoers, but has doubled the expectations about their chemistry. This photo was an instant hit, as it started trending on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram within an after it was leaked on the internet. Many movie buffs could not stop sharing their excitement over it. Here are some of their comment from Twitter.

