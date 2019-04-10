Superstar Prabhas, who is currently busy with the shooting of Saaho, has finally acceded a long-standing demand of his large number of fans. The actor will soon create his official Instagram account.

It is known that Prabhas is not a social person and he is shy and non-expressive in words. He is not very active on social media. He has a Facebook page, where he has over 10 million fans, and he keeps them informed about his project on this account. But he does not have official pages on Twitter and Instagram.

Twitter and Instagram are among the most popular micro-blogging sites. Most of the celebs make sure that they have an official page and share their personal and professional life. But after the huge success of Baahubali 2, there has been a huge demand from fans across the world, who have been eager to see more about him and get insights into his life.

Each mention of Prabhas on social media hits new milestones, including the recent release of the trailer for Saaho - his next film. #ShadesOfSaaho2 clocked over 15 Million views in just 3 Days, indicating the level of anticipation for the movie. His fans have expressed immense curiosity about Prabhas' role in the new movie, where he will sport a completely new avatar and portrays a cop for the first time in his career.

The Darling's fans had reserved social media handles in the past, in anticipation of him joining the platform. The reserved handles on Instagram have nearly 1 lakh followers. Here is anticipating Darling Prabhas' debut on Instagram.