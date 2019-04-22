Baahubali actor Prabhas, who recently made his debut on Instagram, is now said to be gearing up to release an exciting promo of upcoming movie Saaho on his page in the next month.

After Prabhas joined Instagram, many of his fans expected him to share something interesting from Saaho. But he disappointed some of them by sharing unseen photo from the blockbuster movie Baahubali 2. After seeing their response, the actor is now planning to release a promo of Saaho.

Sources close to Prabhas claim that he will finalise on what to release by the end of this week and share the same in the next week. "Instagram is the place where he will post exclusive promos of Saaho. He has planned to share something exciting next month, but he is yet to decide on it. He may finalise it this week," the source told IBTimes India.

Saaho is scheduled for release on August 15 and the team is fast wrapping up its shoot. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor recently wrapped the Hyderabad schedule. After concluding it, along with the team the actors has now landed in Mumbai, where they kick-started the next schedule of the movie.

Saaho will treat the audience with its unique choreography, elaborate visuals and extraordinary action sequences such as high octane action sequences along with classic action sequences that include fist fights, car and bike chases, to name a few. The action sequences are extensively shot in exquisite international locations like Abu Dhabi and Italy, to add the authentic flavour to the film. To make the filming even more realistic, the action shots were kept as real in the act and approach.

Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 were released on Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's birthdays, respectively. The movie is set to entertain the audience with world-class action, conceptualised and directed by the Hollywood stunts director, Kenny Bates of Transformers fame, which is sure to be a delight.

For one of the action sequences in the film, the makers have roped in a crew of 50 members from Hollywood, making it the most expensive action sequence ever shot in the history of Indian Cinema. Also, touted to be one of the most remarkable action films mounting on a massive budget, Saaho will surprise the audience with the one of its kind Jetman sequence, shot for the first time ever.