S Ve Shekher, who came under attack from the journalist fraternity for sharing the derogatory Facebook post, is reportedly absconding after he was booked for his recent controversial post under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Tamil media has reported that fearing arrest after the Chennai Cyber Crime Department booked him under four sections, S Ve Shekher has gone missing. The case has been filed by the Tamilnadu Journalists Welfare Association.

The Cyber Crime wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) has booked him under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1)(c) (Intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, reports The News Minute.

However, sources have told DT Next that he is in Bengaluru over some personal work and would return to Chennai in three days. He has appointed a senior counsel to handle the case.

After posting the derogatory post he was seen apologizing for his comments in a video, apparently while traveling in his vehicle.

A post with the headline 'Madurai University, the Governor and a virgin girl's cheek', which was written by a person called Thirumalai Sa., was shared by S Ve Shekher. It referred to the journalist who recently took offense over Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit patting on her cheek without her consent.

"I feel pity while looking at that woman journalist. She claims she was disturbed because the governor touched her. But when you read her tweets, it is understood that her intention was to target the Governor and Modi. It is actually the governor who has to wash his hands with Phenoyl after touching her. These (TN media persons) are cheap and disgusting creatures. Most people who work in the media in TN are usually Illiterate, cheap and don't have any general knowledge. This woman is not any different," read the Facebook post according to The News Minute.

It further claims that women journalists are forced to give sexual favors to their bosses. "This ugly truth has come out through the complaints raised recently. These are the (derogatory word) women who have come out to question the Governor. Media people are the cheap, lowly, ugly, vulgar beings of Tamil Nadu. There are only a few exceptions. I respect only them. Otherwise, the whole of TN media is in a regressive path caught in the hands of criminals, rascals, blackmailers," the post added, The Indian Express reported.

However, he deleted the post, but not before the content had spread like wildfire in media. He was slammed by the journalist fraternity and politicians.

Although he apologized stating that he shared it without reading it, journalists held a protest against him outside the BJP office in Chennai. But the protests took a different turn once a small group of scribes pelted stones at his house. 30 people have been detained by the cops following his complaint.