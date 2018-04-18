Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has landed in a controversy Tuesday after he allegedly patted a woman journalist on her cheek without her consent at a press conference. The incident has enraged several journalists who demanded an apology from the governor.

The incident took place during a press conference in Raj Bhavan which Purohit had called to clear his name in the controversy of Nirmala Devi, a professor who was arraigned for allegedly prompting students to offer sex in return for favors from university officials.

Devi, a woman lecturer of a leading university in Tamil Nadu was arrested Monday for allegedly suggesting four girl students offer sexual favors to top officials in Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) in return for higher marks and money.

Purohit's name had cropped up in an audio clip wherein Devi was heard talking to some students suggesting that they keep 'higher-ups' happy so that the college gets facilities. The leaked audio clip had gone viral on social media.

During the conference, the journalist asked a question to the 78-year-old Purohit. Then he allegedly patted her on the cheek. The reporter took to Twitter to air her disapproval over the governor's behavior.

I asked TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit a question as his press conference was ending. He decided to patronisingly – and without consent – pat me on the cheek as a reply. @TheWeekLive pic.twitter.com/i1jdd7jEU8 — Lakshmi Subramanian (@lakhinathan) April 17, 2018

She further called Purohit's behavior unprofessional and uncalled for.

"This, moments after he dismissed a barrage of questions about allegations of sexual misconduct against himself. Unprofessional behavior - and completely uncalled for to touch a stranger without her consent, especially a woman," she tweeted.

Washed my face several times. Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit. It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude. But to me you are wrong. — Lakshmi Subramanian (@lakhinathan) April 17, 2018

The act was also condemned by several journalists, who demanded an apology in a letter sent to the governor.