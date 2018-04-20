Tamil actor and BJP leader S Ve Shekher put his foot in mouth by sharing a derogatory Facebook post on women journalists in connection with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit's recent controversy over patting a female journalist on her cheek.

Apparently, the post was written in favor of Banwarilal Purohit, while showing the women journalists of Tamil Nadu in a bad light. Further, the post abused the female journalists in vulgar language.

According to the post, women journalists are forced to give sexual favors to the powerful men in the media house. It asks why such outrage over the Governor for touching the journalist without her consent.

"This ugly truth has come out through the complaints raised recently. These are the (derogatory word) women who have come out to question the Governor. Media people are the cheap, lowly, ugly, vulgar beings of Tamil Nadu. There are only a few exceptions. I respect only them. Otherwise, the whole of TN media is in a regressive path caught in the hands of criminals, rascals, blackmailers," read the Facebook post according to The Indian Express.

His act has been condemned by journalistic fraternity and progressive thinkers have slammed him for endorsing such views. Meanwhile, the actor has now admitted that he posted without reading the complete text.

"I didn't read the post fully before I shared it. I will never abuse anyone. I wanted to delete that post, but Facebook has blocked it. I cannot access my account for the next 24 hours," the daily quoted him as saying.

Playwright and actor S Ve Shekher started his political journey with the AIADMK and won from the Mylapore assembly constituency in 2006. He was expelled from the party following his differences with the then party chief J Jayalalithaa.

He joined the Congress in 2011 before moving to the BJP in 2013.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit landed in a controversy for patting a woman journalist on her cheek at a presser. Ironically, it was a presser called to clear his name in a controversy related to the sex scandal at a leading university.