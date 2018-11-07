Royal Enfield took the wraps off of futuristic Concept KX at the ongoing EICMA show in Milan on Tuesday. The Concept KX, as the name suggests, is a halo concept and it is far from reality. It has also garnered a lot of eyebrows from the show-goers for its sheer futuristic design.

Some may argue what the point of Royal Enfield is by bringing a far-from-reality concept at the show. More than just a flashy model, the Concept KX looks like a revenge project against the Royal Enfield doubters (also haters).

Royal Enfield should be one of the motorcycle companies facing criticism for continuing with age-old technologies. Their Classic range of bikes is fast selling models while it is inferior to many new age bikes that come with modern technologies and cycle parts.

The company has also faced severe blame for the lack in R&D and many have written off the brand for solely relying on past heritage to sell bikes. For those, the Concept KX is certainly a tight slap.

Royal Enfield claims the work on the Concept KX project started in March 2017, and it was started off as more of a fun exercise. However, the perfection of the motorcycle in every detailing suggests the Concept KX is a prestige project.

Royal Enfield Concept KX pays tribute to the legendary Royal Enfield KX that was launched in 1938. It was the flagship bike back then powered by a 1140cc V-Twin motor mated to a four-speed gearbox. While the company has retained the V-Twin motor for the Concept KX, it features a lower displacement 838cc motor. Royal Enfield is coy about the rest of the technical details.

In terms of looks, the Concept KX looks like a motorcycle for the future albeit the dark bottle-green shade of yesteryear. The concept boasts off LED lighting, all-digital console, cantilevered saddle, twin stacked exhausts, twin disc brakes, girder-type forks and alloy wheels. The rear gets a mono suspension and both wheels are shod with Maxxis tyres.

As of now, the Royal Enfield Concept KX will remain as a halo concept. However, we believe, the company will bring the production-ready model for the same show next year.