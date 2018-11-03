Royal Enfield, the cult bike maker from India, had a splash in the last edition of the EICMA show, the annual two-wheeler exhibition held in Milan every year which is the largest of its kind. The Eicher Motors subsidiary revealed the prototypes of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in 2017 EICMA show while the company was pushing its boundaries for this year's show.

Royal Enfield has teased two images of the bike model scheduled for the global unveil on the opening day of 2018 EICMA show on November 6. While the picture gives very little to imagine albeit a bobber styled a silhouette, a report in Autocar Professional claims the mysterious model will be a liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, 830cc prototype of a cruiser motorcycle.

If the report is anything to go by, the new motorcycle will be employed with the most powerful engine of Royal Enfield in the modern era. The mill expected to belt out between 80 and 90hp and it has been spawned out of Eicher Motors' now-defunct alliance with US-based Polaris Industries, the report adds. The engine is understood to be BS VI-compliant already.

"The long-wheelbase cruiser is going to be Royal Enfield's flagship offering for the global as well as home markets in the foreseeable future," the website quoted a source aware of the development, who prefers to stay anonymous, as saying.

The second teaser image released by the company indicates the new bobber style bike will be based on the stretched platform of the Classic models. The heavily customised model is expected to get thick black cover for the round headlamps in line with bobber model. In typical Royal Enfield style, the show bike will come with only rider seats.

After the unveiling at 2018 EICMA, the yet-to-be-unveiled Royal Enfield prototype cruiser will take a year or more to turn into a production-ready model.