There's no secret that before falling in love with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir had been in two serious relationships namely with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. But unfortunately, he couldn't sustain both the relationships and eventually went through heartaches.

He made sure that his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, maintained a dignified silence when he had just broken up with Katrina and was not in a mood to find love again. But five months after the break-up, Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his outspoken nature, had spoken about Ranbir's past relationships.

"He's had two relationships in the past with his co-actresses. We've had no problem. It's up to him who he wants as a wife, as a girlfriend or work with as a co-actor. He's most welcome to marry whoever he wants. We'd only be happy to have a daughter in law," Rishi Kapoor had told Filmfare in an interview back then.

Rishi Kapoor didn't mention the name of Ranbir's past girlfriends but going by his statement, it was pretty obvious that he was referring to Deepika and Katrina. It was also that time, when Ranbir's proximity with his dad had turned sour. But things have changed drastically over the years.

Ranbir found love again in Alia who always had a huge crush on him. Neetu Kapoor too was happy with Alia being Ranbir's lady charm and is often seen showering love over her, unlike his son's past girlfriends. Rishi Kapoor's cancer diagnosis also brought the Kapoor family together. And now that the veteran is back home all hale and hearty after becoming cancer-free, it is believed that Ranbir and Alia would tie the knot soon.