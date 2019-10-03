Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are major couple goals; there are no two ways about that. From attending events holding hands, being there for each other in times of celebration or distress, taking lavish vacations together' Ranbir and Alia are the millennial couple, we millennials look upto.

While Ranbir Kapoor has often spoken about how madly he is in love with Alia and how it's all progressing naturally, Alia, on the other hand, doesn't like talking about him a lot. At several occasions on being asked about Ranbir, Alia has either given a cryptic answer of a short-and-sweet answer. And now, we definitely know why.

"What connects Ranbir and I is for me to understand. What I did at that moment (Filmfare Awards) of thanking him was purely out of gratitude, and honesty, and it was all heart. Why I feel what I feel is very personal and I don't think it can be discussed in public domain. This is the first time that I am talking about anything like this (referring to relationships) in my life. I would like to keep it sacred and simple. Discussing why, why not, how.. gives it unnecessary attention, which could go either way. So, I might as well leave it aside," DNA had quoted the actress saying.

Well, it looks like Alia wants to keep her relationship protected from the evil eye and gossip tabloids. And we can't blame her for that.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has major films lined up in her kitty. Not only is she busy with Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur but would also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with beau Ranbir Kapoor. While Inshallah might have been shelved, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it seems is considering Alia for a hard-hitting role in his next, Gangubai. There were also the rumours of Priyanka Chopra having being approached for the film first and Kartik Aaryan playing a part in the film.