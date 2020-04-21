Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has spoken about USA President Donald Trump's charges on China on the origin of the deadly coronavirus. The director said that he is stupidly festering the conspiracy theories.

The coronavirus infection, which is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared its outbreak to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020, and recognised it as a pandemic on 11 March 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 157,000 people worldwide, with nearly 2.3 million confirmed infections. The US has a maximum share in these numbers. This outbreak has also ravaged the global economy. Thousands of Americans have reportedly signed onto a class-action lawsuit in the US state of Florida, seeking compensation from the Chinese Government for damages.

During his briefing at a White House on Saturday, Donald Trump questioned the origins of the disease. The president asked "Was it a mistake that got out of control or was it done deliberately?" When asked if China should face repercussions for the pandemic, he added, "If they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences."

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to talk about the China's reply to the US. He tweeted, "On @realDonaldTrump's demand to investigate corona origin, the Chinese gave this super answer .." H1N1, influenza, HIV/AIDS and 2008 financial crisis started in America and turned into a global crisis, So should we ask US accountability?"

Ram Gopal Varma called Donald Trump stupid for his conspiracy theories. The filmmaker wrote, "Dumb @realDonaldTrump should realise that China is a victim like anyone else and just because Chinese were more efficient in dealing, he jealously and stupidly festering conspiracy theories."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "In times of non stop rumours and conspiracy theories one will never know whether the North Korean brutal dictator Kim Jong un is affected with covid 19 or killed by his own people or just plain health issues?"

Talking about the lockdown, RGV said, "People are protesting against lockdown in US which presently has the maximum infected and deaths. They want to open the country imdtly and claim that the governments are exaggerating and making false claims. The government of Sweden says its no-lockdown strategy is working better than other Governments Lockdowns..in such contradictions one wonders when we will ever get clarity?"

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Every country and every region in every country is different and every leader of every region and every person living in that region is different and each and everyone of them have their own brain and every brain thinks only it knows what is right "