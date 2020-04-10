Ram Gopal Varma's conspiracy theory: Netflix and Amazon invented coronavirus

In his humorous conspiracy theory, Ram Gopal Varma alleged that Netflix and Amazon have invented the novel coronavirus, but he saluted these OTT platforms for their service during the lockdown period.

People across India have been struggling to time pass during this 21-day lockdown with all the cinema halls and malls shut. Television and the over-the-top (OTT) platforms have been the biggest sources of entertainment. Mostly youths are flocking the OTT platforms, as they provide interesting and innovative content.

There are several OTT platforms popular among the mass, but Netflix and Amazon stand top with rich content and highest viewers. Their viewership has grown multifold during this lockdown period. Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account this evening to talk about them and said that they are inventors of the deadly coronavirus.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Since only Netflix and Amazon are doing roaring business my conspiracy theory is that they together invented the coronavirus Jokes apart I and many millions wouldn't survive this lockdown without them . Hey @NetflixIndia and @PrimeVideoIN Here's a heartfelt salute."

However, Ram Gopal Varma has been engaging and entertaining his Twitter followers with his funny memes and humourous takes on various aspects related to the coronavirus. He tweeted a video on March 6, "Thanks to Corona i am bringing in my tmrws birthday all alone in lockdown singing happy birthday song to myself please greet me to cheer me."

Ram Gopal Varma made vague request to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to make alcohol available. He tweeted, "Humble request to #KCR @KTRTRS and @ysjagan from me, those who are bored, pulling their hair, crying like babies, joining mental hospitals and wives getting beaten by husbands in frustration ..Have a large heart like Mamata Banerjee and give us CHEERS!"

Thanks to Corona i am bringing in my tmrws birthday all alone in lockdown singing happy birthday song to myself ???please greet me to cheer me? pic.twitter.com/znsfXVsZML — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile our great Indians in the US are Saree challenging while maintaining social distance ??? pic.twitter.com/i5C0Y2YIkE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 6, 2020