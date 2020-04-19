US President Donald Trump has warned China of consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Alleging non-transparency and non-cooperation with the United States on this issue, Trump expressed his disappointment over the handling of the coronavirus disease by China.

"If they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences," he told reporters at a White House news conference on Saturday. "You're talking about, you know, potentially lives like nobody's seen since 1917," Trump said.

The US President said his relationship with China was very good till the time the deadly coronavirus swept the world.

Trump went on to say, "The relationship was good when we were signing that, but then, all of a sudden, you hear about this. So, it's a big difference.

"You know, the question was asked would you be angry at China. Well, the answer very well might be a very resounding yes, but it depends," Trump added.

Whether corona escaped from Wuhan lab

President Donald Trump said that the US is looking into reports that the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people globally, "escaped" from a Wuhan lab in China.

"We're looking at it, a lot of people are looking at it. It seems to make sense," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Friday when asked if there was an investigation into whether the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

