Frank Hoogerbeets, a new-age earthquake researcher who runs the website 'Ditrianum' has predicted that earth will witness a mega earthquake very soon. As per Hoogerbeets, this earthquake will be the result of a rare planetary alignment as Venus, Uranus, Neptune, the Moon, and Mars start pulling on earth, thus destabilizing the planet's tectonic plates.

In the Ditrianum website, Hoogerbeets argues that he is using a sophisticated technology called Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict earthquakes. Hoogerbeets said that the SSGI is an advanced system that analyses geometric positions of the planets, the moon and the sun to predict potential tremors which may happen on earth in the future.

"After three years of observations, it became clear that some planetary geometry in the Solar System clearly tends to cause a seismic increase, while other geometry does not," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

This is not the first time that Hoogerbeets is predicting strong tremors which may happen on the earth soon. A few days back, Hoogerbeets claimed that a megaquake will hit the earth over the Christmas period, between December 21 and 25, 2018. The self-proclaimed predictor also added that the quake that may strike during Christmas will measure 8 in the Richter scale.

A few days ago, Hoogerbeets had predicted that a strong tremor will jolt earth on October 24, 2018 and an earthquake measuring 6.0 hit Taiwan a few hours before the predicted timeline.

However, experts were quick to dismiss the claims made by Hoogerbeets, and they argue that there is no way by which earthquakes could be predicted precisely.

In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists has started arguing that these earthquakes could be an indication of Nibiru's arrival. As per these theorists, Nibiru is a killer planet that is lurking at the edge of the solar system, and the gravitational pull it exerts on earth is resulting in the destabilization of tectonic plates.

Doomsday mongers believe that Nibiru is now in its collision course towards earth, and once it hits the planet, massive devastation will be triggered everywhere.