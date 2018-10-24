Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed tremor forecaster recently predicted that a major earthquake will hit the planet on October 24, 2018, when the Sun, Venus, Earth, the Moon, and Uranus will line up on the predicted date. Interestingly, just hours before his predicted tremor time, a strong earthquake had jolted Taiwan with tremors strongly felt in the capital city Taipei.

The US Geological Survey revealed that the strong earthquake which struck 104km off the coastal city of Hualien measured 5.7 in magnitude on the Richter scale. However, Taiwan's weather bureau argued that the quake measured 6.0 on the Richter scale. The weather bureau also revealed that there were no immediate reports of damage.

It should be noted that Hoogerbeets, in a recent post written on his website Ditrianum has revealed that major quakes will be felt on earth from October 24-27 due to the alleged planetary alignment.

"Critical planetary geometry on the 24th is likely going to trigger large seismic activity, in particular from the 24th to the 27th, but seismic unrest is expected throughout the last week of October," wrote Hoogerbeets on the website.

Hoogerbeets argue that the gravitational pull exerted by celestial bodies on the earth during the time of the planetary alignment will result in the movement of tectonic plates causing strong earthquakes. However, the tremor forecaster failed to provide the names of places that will be affected by the quakes.

A few weeks ago, Hoogerbeets predicted that a mega-quake measuring more than 8.0 in the Richter scale will hit the earth over the Christmas period. Hoogerbeets added that this earthquake warning is very much crucial for the general public as most of them are busy preparing for Christmas celebrations.

Hoogerbeets further revealed that he is making these predictions with the help of a system named 'Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI)'. As per Hoogerbeets, this system analyses the geometric positions of the planets, the Moon and the Sun to predict potential tremors.

Even though Hoogerbeets remain adamant about his predictions, experts have dismissed his claims stating that there are no ways by which earthquakes can be predicted. USGS has not responded to his predictions so far.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that the rising number of natural disasters in the planet will be due to the arrival of Nibiru, the alleged killer planet that is supposed to be lurking at the edge of our solar system. As per these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru's gravitational pull is too high, and its approach near the earth will cause the apocalypse in the planet.