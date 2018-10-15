Conspiracy theorists all around the world believe that Nibiru, an alleged killer planet that is lurking at the edge of our solar system is now in its collision course towards Earth, and once it hits the planet, devastating events will be triggered everywhere. Now, Nibiru theorists have been whipped into a frenzy after they spotted red glowing fire in the skies of North Carolina, the United States.

Nibiru or Sun's reflection?

In the first glance, the video seems to show the sun breaking through the clouds. But then the camera pans around, and shockingly, the sun is seen in a different direction.

After watching the video, most of the viewers argued that Planet X is soon going to create devastating events on the Earth. These viewers also alleged that governments are using chemtrails to hide the presence of Nibiru.

In the meantime, Rap the News, another conspiracy theory channel uploaded yet another creepy video which shows a red glowing light in the night skies.

This eerie clip uploaded by Rap the News soon went viral on online spaces, and it has already racked up more than 12,000 views. After watching the video, viewers also put forward various theories explaining the creepy sighting.

"We are a lot later in the hour then we know.. Repent for the Kingdom of Heaven is at Hand," commented Powerlift87, a YouTube user.

"The clouds are smoke black at night, can't see the stars in the sky anymore. Lately, the skies have been a pinkish hue in the early morning when the so-called sun is supposed to rise. Mind you, I can't tell you when the last time I actually saw the sun," commented Anonymous Anonymous, another YouTuber.

Nibiru apocalypse: All you need to know

Even though conspiracy theories associated with Nibiru apocalypse dates back to the 1970s, it became the hottest talking topic in the modern world when David Meade, a self-proclaimed Christian numerologist predicted that Nibiru will appear in the skies on September 23, 2017. As the day went uneventfully, Meade changed his predictions and argued that the world is now going through a seven-year tribulation period.

Meade predicted that the world will witness numerous natural disasters during this tribulation period, and after that, there will be 1000 years of peace. The numerologist also reveals that the world will end forever after the completion of these 1000 years.

NASA classifies Nibiru as an Internet hoax

Even though conspiracy theorists stay adamant when it comes to the arrival of Nibiru, NASA has completely dismissed the existence of a killer planet. In a recently issued statement, the United States space agency revealed that Nibiru is nothing but an Internet hoax. Experts in NASA also revealed that Nibiru would have been easily visible with naked eyes if it is real.