Popular conspiracy theory channel 'Mavi777' has uploaded a video recently which showcases a planet-like object very near to the setting sun. The video clip soon went viral, and conspiracy theorists soon started speculating that rogue planet Nibiru has appeared in the skies which means the apocalypse is imminent.

Ecstatic conspiracy theorists and intelligent skeptics

The conspiracy theory channel revealed that the clip was shot from Poland on October 07, 2018. Conspiracy theorists who analyzed this video soon started arguing that the government is covering up real facts about Nibiru fearing public panic.

Viewers of the conspiracy theory channel too put forward their theories explaining this eerie sighting.

"Undeniable evidence. Irrefutable facts. admissible in a court of law. How long will they be able to keep the Citizens distracted and asleep," commented Alan Stordal, a YouTuber user.

"Either or a second sun or Nibiru, we are equally screwed when it gets near," commented Frankie T, another YouTuber.

However, skeptics soon dismissed the claims made by doomsday mongers stating that it is mere lens flare which causes this optical illusion.

"Your videos would be so much better without the silly "Nibiru" cell phone lens doubling clips and the cloud clips. The "second sun" is just doubling caused by cheap cell phone lenses," commented Turtle M, a YouTuber.

This is not the first time that conspiracy theory channels in YouTube are uploading videos featuring second suns and alleged planetary objects which they call Nibiru or Planet X. However, upon further analysis by experts, most of these objects turned out to be either CGI hoaxes or mere lens flares.

NASA's Nibiru explanation

It was on October 2017 that Nibiru apocalypse fear loomed the entire world. As panic gripped, NASA was compelled to explain more about Nibiru in front of the general public. NASA revealed that Nibiru is an internet hoax, and the United States Space agency made it clear that Planet X would have been visible in the skies if it was a reality.

Even after this explanation, adamant Nibiru believers strongly believe that Planet X exists, and they argue that it might be lurking at the edge of our solar system. Recently, a team of International scientists has found the possibility of a planet beyond Pluto, and Nibiru enthusiasts claim that this massive object could be that killer planet which will bring apocalypse on the earth.