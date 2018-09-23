Conspiracy theorists have long been awaiting the arrival of Nibiru, the giant space body which is lurking at the edge of our solar system. As per Nibiru believers, humans will face the devastation of all time when this rogue body also known as Planet X hits Earth with full fury. Adding heat to their claims, a man from the United States has now filmed a giant red object glowing behind the clouds in Cincinnati.

Sun's reflection or the real arrival of Nibiru?

The object spotted in the video seems too large in size, and it emanates red light all across the skies. The man who filmed the incident strongly believe that he has spotted the giant celestial body which will bring about the apocalypse on the planet.

However, experts argue that there are no anomalies in the photo captured as the red light on the skies is due to the setting sun's reflection.

Theories surrounding Nibiru apocalypse

It was in September 2017 that conspiracy theories surrounding Nibiru apocalypse went viral on online spaces. David Meade, a self-proclaimed Christian numerologist predicted the arrival of Nibiru on September 23, but the day went uneventfully. From then, several amateur photographs and videos claiming to be that of Nibiru were uploaded to YouTube, but until now, a concrete evidence to prove the existence of Nibiru was never found.

Earlier this year, David Meade again predicted that Nibiru will appear on the skies between June and December 2018. In the meantime, a section of Christian theologists and televangelists also started claiming that humans are now going through the end times.

As apocalypse fear looms up, NASA has revealed that the conspiracy theory surrounding Nibiru doomsday is an internet hoax. Experts also added that Nibiru could have been easily visible in naked eyes if it is real.

Recently, when FBI suddenly closed the Sunspot solar observatory, Nibiru theorists argued that authorities have discovered the existence of a giant space body or an alien mothership. However, authorities made it clear that the observatory was closed to combat a security threat.