A section of extreme Christian believers has claimed the recent Draconid meteor shower that lit up the skies is the evidence of an imminent apocalypse. Even though Draconid meteor shower used to happen annually, this year witnessed an increase in the number of shooting stars, and extreme Christian believers argue that these events are fulfilling Biblical prophecies before the end days.

In the Christian Evangelical website 'Unsealed', authors pointed to the passage Luke 21:25 and made it clear that God will light up the skies before the return of Christ.

"There will be signs in the sun and moon and stars, and on the earth dismay among the nations, bewildered by the roaring of the sea and the surging of the waves," reads the passage Luke 21:25.

The author, on the website Unsealed, claimed that the time given to the inhabitants on the earth is already completed, and the end time will happen soon.

"In my estimation, the greatest sign in the heavens that the LORD has ever given to the inhabitants of the earth has now completed or is near its conclusion. Jesus predicted such things would happen before He returned and He wasn't being facetious," wrote the Christian conspiracy theorist in the Unsealed website.

The website assured that the exceptional meteor shower which happened this year clearly points out that Jesus is on his path to return, and the inevitable doomsday will happen soon.

"What follows is the actual fulfillment of what these signs represent: the rapture of the Church into Heaven, the casting out of Satan and his angels, and the onset of the Day of the Lord. No one knows the day or hour, but I pray that we will all in unison obey the words of Our Lord Jesus Christ," added the conspiracy theorist.

A few weeks ago, a red heifer was born in Israel, and extreme Christian believers quickly concluded that it is a sign of an imminent apocalypse. Soon after the birth of the red heifer, The Temple Institute, a religious organization based in Jerusalem apparently started researching more about the birth to figure out whether this event fulfils biblical prophecies.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists argues that the apocalypse on earth will be triggered by the arrival of Nibiru, an alleged killer planet that is lurking at the edge of the solar system.