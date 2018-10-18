Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed earthquake researcher who runs the website 'Ditrianum: Global Earthquake Forecast' has predicted the possibility of a mega-quake over the upcoming Christmas period. As per Hoogerbeets, Mercury, Earth, Mars, Jupiter and Venus will align together on December 21 causing gravitational tug which will result in earthquakes measuring more than 8 in the Richter scale.

The earthquake researcher believes that the mega-quake will happen most likely between December 21 and 25, 2018. He also added that this warning is very crucial for the general public as most of them are busy planning for Christmas celebrations.

"A very critical planetary configuration on 21 December 2018 is likely going to trigger a large earthquake between December 21 and 25, 2018. Current estimation is high 7 to 8 magnitude. This is a very timely warning because many people around the world are already planning their Christmas holidays," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

Hoogerbeets claimed that he makes use of a system named Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict earthquakes. The system analyses the geometric positions of the planets, the Moon and the Sun to predict possible quakes.

However, Hoogerbeets failed to provide the exact places where this mega-quake will hit. Experts too dismissed the claims made by Hoogerbeets stating that there are no ways by which earthquakes can be predicted precisely.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists alleged that it is the close approach of killer planet Nibiru which is actually causing the rise in natural disasters in all nooks of the planet. As per these conspiracy theorists, the gravitational pull exerted by Nibiru is so massive, and it is causing tectonic plate movements in the planet.

Nibiru believers also argue that the humankind is going through the end times now, and an apocalypse can happen anytime soon. They believe that the recent discovery of 'Goblin', a speculated ninth planet beyond Pluto is actually a solid proof of Nibiru's existence.