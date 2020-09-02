India, on Tuesday, September 1, called for permanently listing Jammu and Kashmir matter as an 'outdated agenda item' of the 'India-Pakistan question' from the Security Council's agenda to officially sideline United Nations' role in the Kashmir issue.

The move comes on the backdrop of India's nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan's repeated attempts to rake up the Kashmir issue at the global body.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India said that there is a delegation that repeatedly attempts to rebrand itself as contributing to international peace, but unfortunately fails to recognise that it is globally known for being the fountainhead of international terror and the hub for terror syndicates.

During a virtual informal meeting of the plenary on the annual report of the Security Council, Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram had raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and said that the Security Council has also been found lacking in implementing its own resolutions and decisions on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the Council has met thrice during the last one year to consider the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

India, without naming Pakistan, said in a statement on Monday that "there is a delegation that repeatedly attempts to rebrand itself as contributing to international peace, but unfortunately fails to recognise that it is globally known for being the fountainhead of international terror and the hub for terror syndicates."

"This delegation keeps pushing for discussions on an outdated agenda item in the Council, which for all matter needs to be removed from the Council's agenda permanently. Such irrational exuberance has no takers in a dignified world," India said.