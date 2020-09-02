The Cabinet has approved Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English to be official languages in Jammu and Kashmir under the new Bill approved by the Cabinet.

"This has been done based on public demand. Inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as official languages in Jammu and Kashmir is not only a fulfillment of a long-pending public demand but also in keeping with the spirit of equality ushered after Aug 5, 2019," said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Javadekar said that the Union Cabinet has also approved Mission Karmayogi for bringing post-recruitment reforms in the government.

(to be updated)