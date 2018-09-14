Hero MotoCorp has recently stepped up its premium motorcycle game with the launch of Xtreme 200R. The new bike launch is just the tip of the iceberg as the company has planned to launch four other new bikes in the 200-300cc segment within the next 18 months.

"Hero currently wants to focus on the 200-250cc segment and then gradually scale-up towards the 300cc space," LiveMint quoted a source close to the company as saying. It looks like the growing popularity in sport and performance bikes among the urban middle-class has now prompted Hero MotoCorp to work on premium which is not its domain.

Among the four new bikes in the new growth plan, the first one is the Xtreme 200R while the second model is the Xpulse ADV bike earmarked for the year-end. Among the others, one is expected to be the production version of the Hero XF3R.

For the uninitiated, the XF3R was one of the futuristic concepts of Hero MotoCorp that was revealed at the Auto Expo 2016. Hero XF3R concept was a street fighter with arresting design and powerful styling. It had a muscular stance with high-mounted exhaust, minimal side panelling, and an exposed red sub-frame.

The concept was equipped with single-sided swing-arm, upside-down front forks and a fully digital instrument console. It was showcased with 300mm front disc brake at front and a 220mm unit at the rear. The other parts were upside-down front forks and a mono-shock rear suspension.

The details make it clear that the XF3R is a proper premium bike. Hero MotoCorp is expected to employ the XF3R's production version with a 300cc engine. We expect it to produce around 30bhp and 30Nm of power and torque respectively mated to a six-speed gearbox.

That will make the Hero XF3R a competitor for BMW G 310 R in terms of specs and style while the former is expected to be a lot more affordable than the BMW model. The Hero bike will also challenge Bajaj Dominar 400 and the Benelli's upcoming 302S. However, the launch of Hero XF3R is expected only in 2020.