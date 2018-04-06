The telecom sector continues to be one of the most competitive ones in India, with telcos like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone raising the bar each time.

Reliance Jio's Prime membership ended last month and the company offered a free extension for another year, giving all the more reasons for users to be happy on the only fully 4G VoLTE network in India. But Airtel has fast-tracked its 4G VoLTE rollout across the country and soon it will be in the same league as Jio.

If you are either on Airtel or Jio and looking for a suitable prepaid plan this month, here are your best options and what they offer.

Reliance Jio

(For data-heavy users)

Rs 198 offers 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 28 days Rs 398 offers 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 70 days Rs 448 offers 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 84 days Rs 498 offers 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 91 days

(For average data users)

Rs 149 offers 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS per day for 28 days Rs 349 offer 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 70 days Rs 399 offers 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 84 days Rs 449 offers 1.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited calls, SMS/day for 91 days

Airtel

Rs 199 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 28 days Rs 349 offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 28 days Rs 399 offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 70 days Rs 448 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 82 days Rs 499 offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day for 82 days Rs 509 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day for 90 days

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel have various other offers to accommodate higher data usage, but the ones we've shortlisted here are the most popular ones that attract the masses.

Besides these plans, as the IPL season is kicking off, Airtel and Reliance Jio have some exclusive offers. Jio is offering a special plan dubbed "Cricket Season Pack" to give users 102GB data for Rs 251 with 51 days validity.

Airtel, on the other hand, has updated its Airtel TV app for Android and iOS to let users stream live IPL cricket matches, highlights unlimited times on smartphones for free.