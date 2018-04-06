Reliance Jio always has something special lined up ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season. Last year, the telecom operator launched "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer during IPL 2017 and this year too, Jio is back with a new prepaid recharge plan called the "Cricket Season Pack", for IPL 2018.

Priced at Rs 251, the Jio 'Cricket Season Pack' will offer 102GB of 4G mobile data with a validity of 51 days.

The pack is targeted at cricket lovers, as the name would suggest where along with the 102GB data and free unlimited calls it will allow cricket fans access live-streaming of cricket matches during IPL 2018 which starts tomorrow, April 7.

"Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favorite live matches on mobile and stream almost every Live match throughout the duration of 51 days," Jio said in a press statement.

Alongside this, the telecom operator has also announced a new Jio Cricket Play Along offer called "Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan" where Jio customers can win exciting prizes by answering certain questions that will be aired during the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live show.

The show will premiere exclusively on the MyJio app and will be accessible to both Jio and non-Jio subscribers in 11 languages from April 7 onwards.

Jio says that the 'Cricket Season Pack' is the first of its kind in India which enables millions of people to watch "what they love, wherever they wish."

The company also has an array of prepaid recharge plans that offer unlimited data and call benefits. The closest recharge pack is the Rs 299 plan which offers 84GB of high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB data per day.

Jio Rs 251 'Cricket Season Pack' vs Jio Rs 299 Prepaid Plan Compared

As mentioned before, Jio's Rs 251 Cricket Season Pack will offer 102GB of 4G data over a period of 51 days. Apart from that, the pack will allow cricket enthusiasts to get access to their favorite live matches right on their smartphones and stream almost every Live IPL match throughout the 51 days validity.

On the other hand, Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 299 prepaid offers 84GB of high-speed 4G data, but with a validity of just 28 days (1 month). However, the pack comes with a daily cap of 3GB data per day, which will suit heavy internet users. The recharge plan also offers unlimited local + STD + roaming voice calls and 100 free SMSes. Customers also get complimentary access to Jio apps with this plan.

Meanwhile, Jio last week, extended the Jio Prime membership for 12 more months for all existing Jio Prime members.