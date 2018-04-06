Leading network carrier Airtel has announced the new Airtel TV package with a lucrative offer for ahead of Vivo (Indian Premier League) IPL 2018 cricket tournament.

The company has launched a new version of the Airtel TV app on both Android and iOS platforms. It comes with dedicated cricket section wherein users can stream live IPL cricket matches, highlights unlimited times on smartphones for free.

In addition, to live matches and highlights, people can access curated content related to a post-match analysis by experts, select and follow their favorite teams, keep up with ongoing matches, leader-board, and go through the upcoming schedule. It also offers special scorecard notifications so that user need not have open Airtel TV repeatedly to see the match progress report. This offer is exclusive to Airtel post-paid and pre-paid users.

"We are thrilled to add an unlimited LIVE action from the upcoming IPL to our content catalog. Now, Airtel TV app users will not miss out on even a moment of LIVE action from the biggest cricketing extravaganza and can enjoy it ongoing wherever they are," Sameer Batra, CEO – Content, and Apps, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

How to get free Vivo IPL 2018 subscription on Airtel TV app:

1. Airtel customers need to install the latest version of the Airtel TV app (available for both Android and iOS). New users can download the app while existing users will receive automatic update notifications.

2. Non-Airtel users need to get an Airtel 4G SIM, insert it in SIM Slot 1 of their smartphone and follow step 1 to get started.

3. Once installed, open Airtel TV and go to Cricket section to watch IPL matches live

Besides cricket, Airtel TV also offers a number of regional entertainment and news channels for free consumption until June 2018.

In a related development, Airtel rival Reliance Jio is offering special IPL-related internet bundle. Priced at Rs 251, the Jio 'Cricket Season Pack' will offer 102GB of 4G mobile data with a validity of 51 days.