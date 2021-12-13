Ullu App, one of the most popular OTT platforms in India, known for streaming hot web series is back with a fresh set of erotic content in its lineup. From romantic lust to intense passion, these hot web series are capable to take audiences to new heights of pleasure.

IB Times, India presents you with the list of some ultra-hot web series in Ullu App, currently available for viewers in India.

Relationship Counsellor

Relationship Counsellor is one of the hottest web series that is currently available on the Ullu App. The series revolves around the story of two elderly couple who acts as relationship counsellor for a young couple. However, things take an unexpected turn when they cross their own limits.

Relationship Counsellor stars Jiten Bisht, Sharad Ghore, Sharanya Jit Kaur, and Priya Gamre in the lead roles. The series is loaded with multiple erotic scenes, and most of these sequences are more than 10 minutes in length.

Palang Tod: Bekaboo Dil

The list of hot movies available on Ullu App will be incomplete without mentioning Palang Tod: Bekaboo Dil. Even though this web series was released a few months back, it still enjoys a huge fan following.

Bekaboo Dill portrays the story of Shreya, a young girl who stays with her father's friend. However, an unexpected turn of events triggers a romantic relationship between both.

Sex Education

Sex Education solely belongs to the gorgeous Rajsi Verma. This web series revolves around the life of an elderly woman who tries to please her son-in-law.

Apart from Rajsi Verma, the series also stars Manvi Chugh and Rahul Sharma in other crucial roles.

Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat

Ek Khwaab Sugaagrat comes in the Charmsukh franchise. This series stars Nitesh Mishra, and Pallavi Mukherjee in the lead roles.

"Young Archana has a dream to marry a prince charming and have a very exciting first night. She got lucky and marries with the one, but the first night turns into the worst dream of her life leaving her in chaos. Find out the journey of a girl to the survival of her life in the full episode of Charmsukh, "Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat", writes Ullu in the series' synopsis.

Kaneez

Kaneez cannot be considered as a mere erotic series, as it has a strong storyline. This web series was released a few days ago, and it received unanimously positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The series stars Sudha Chandran, Hemant Choudhary, Maleeka R Ghai, and Lakshya Handa in the lead roles.