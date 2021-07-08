The popularity of OTT platforms has witnessed a dramatic rise in India after the coronavirus outbreak. Apart from big players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, a parallel section of online platforms that stream erotic content have also succeeded in garnering a user base in India. One such platform is Ullu App, and it is known for streaming high-quality erotic web series and shows for viewers in India.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of the top five adult web series that are currently available on the Ullu App.

Friend Request

Friend Request that comes under the Palang Tod franchise is one of the hottest web series that is currently available on the Ullu App. The series is loaded with beautifully shot intimate sequences, and it could take the audience to a new world of lust and desire.

The series stars Akanksha Hans, Mishthi Basu, and Navish Panwar in the lead roles. The series revolves around the life of two young friends who are acting aspirants. Things take an unexpected turn in their lives when they get an accidental friend request.

Rupaya 500

Another hottest web series available on the Ullu App is Rupaya 500. The major highlight of this web series is the scintillating performances of its lead stars, Muskan Agarwal, Mahi Kaur, Mahi Kamla, and Aklavya Chaudhary. The series which is available in two parts is currently receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Pyaas

Charmsukh: Pyaas is one of the hottest web series available on the Ullu App. The series showcases the wild sex life of a woman and the way in which her acts became a shocker for her sister-in-law. The series is loaded with several intimate scenes featuring Kwahish Matthew and Puja Mukherjee.

Tadap

The list of hot web series on the Ullu App will be incomplete without mentioning Tadap. Tadap is undoubtedly the best erotic series ever produced in India, as it offers the right blend of emotion, lust, and desire. Shiny Dixit has played the lead role in this series, and Tadap is loaded with multiple intimate scenes of the actress.

Sazaa Ya Mazaa

Sazaa Ya Mazaa is another erotic series available on the Ullu App. The series has several intimate scenes featuring the lead actors. Sazaa Ya Mazaa stars Palak Singh, Yukta Parvi, Zubeer Khan, and Aamir Mustaq in the lead roles.