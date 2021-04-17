The coronavirus outbreak that happened in late 2019 has changed the entire course of human life, and it has also reshaped the entertainment sector. Post the coronavirus outbreak, OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar gained massive popularity in India. In the meantime, a parallel stream of adult OTT platforms too affirmed their position in India. Ullu App is one such OTT platform that has been offering steamy web series for audiences.

IB Times, India presents you with a list of five steamy web series that can be watched this week on the Ullu App.

Charm Sukh: Meri Padosan

Meri Padosan is the latest installment in the Charm Sukh franchise. This web series narrates the story of Vicky, a young man who fulfills all his dark desires with any woman in his dreams. However, things take an unexpected turn when he meets his seductive neighbor. The series is loaded with intimate scenes featuring Lakshya Handa, Unika Ray, and Neha Mandal.

Third Eye

Third Eye is another hot web series that is currently streaming on Ullu App. This web series narrates the story of infidelity. A young woman who is blind is badly in love with her husband. However, the husband, exploring his wife's blindness successfully engages in an extramarital relationship. This web series stars Mandakrantha, Ravish Rathi, and Manisha Jain in the lead roles.

Jane Anjane Mein: Part 04

Jane Anjane Mein is one of the hottest web series that is streaming on the Ullu App. All three parts of Jane Anjane Mein were warmly welcomed by viewers, and now the makers are back with the fourth part. This web series portrays the story of a young woman who engages in a sexual relationship with his father in law. In Jane Anjane Mein: Part 04, the story takes an unexpected turn, as the woman compels to have a romantic relationship with her brother-in-law. The major highlight of Jane Anjane Mein is Jinnie Jaaz's hot scenes.

Breast Tax

Another hot web series available on the Ullu App is Breast Tax. The web series is a historical drama, and it also has sufficient intimate scenes to tickle the romantic chord of viewers. This series features Shalini Sahaye, Mateen Khan, Sonal Singh, Juned Alam, Suraj Soni, and Gaurishankarin the lead roles.

Palang Tod: Aadha Adhura Pyaar

This web series showcases the story of a young woman who becomes increasingly worried about her husband's performance on the bed. Soon, she starts luring her brother-in-law which ultimately results in a wild sexual encounter that involves an unexpected guest. The web series stars Mishti Basu, Saurabh Agarwal, Shivam Tiwari, and Mohit Kumar in other crucial roles.