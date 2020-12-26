Post the coronavirus lockdown, OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar gained massive popularity in India. In the meantime, a parallel world of OTT platforms, loaded with adult web series has also emerged as a sensation in India. Some of the noted OTT platforms that have been tickling the spine of audiences over the past few months include Kooku, Ullu, Alt Balaji, and Nuefliks (previously Fliz Movies).

IB Times India presents you with the list of five sexiest actresses in OTT platforms who enjoy a huge fan following.

Rajsi Verma

Rajsi Verma has played lead roles in several web series that had their premiere in Kooku and Ullu apps. In short films like Woh Teacher, Rajsi Verma captured a million hearts with her intimate scenes and seductive expressions.

The popularity of Rajsi Verma among netizens clearly points to the fact that Indians are more obsessed with the conservative concept of Indian women who flaunt fleshy curves, rather than staying size zero.

Shiny Dixit

Television diva Shiny Dixit shocked everyone as she did several steamy scenes in the web series Tadap which is now available in Ullu App. The actress is known for her stylish looks and her performance in intimate scenes makes her one of the bankable heroines among OTT platforms that make adult web series. The latest series of Shiny Dixit that is available in the Ullu App is Call Center.

Shafaq Naaz

Another television actress currently enjoying a huge fan following among audiences on OTT platforms is Shafaq Naaz. The actress enacted some extreme bold scenes in the series Halala, and her performance in the series received positive response from all corners.

Kangana Sharma

Kangana Sharma is noted for her role in the Ullu series 'Mona: Home Delivery'. The series is loaded with intimate scenes, and audiences consider it one of the sexiest series ever premiered in Ullu.

Shika Batra

Shika Batra is the latest addition to this list of actresses. She captured the eyes of audiences with her performance in the series Palang Tod (Mom and Daughter). One of the main attractions of the series is Shikha's steamy performance, and with her seductive eyes, the actress loudly proclaims that she is going to stay in the industry for long.