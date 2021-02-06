Post the coronavirus outbreak, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+Hotstar gained massive popularity in India. In the meantime, a handful of OTT platforms that stream hot web series also garnered audiences' attention, and one among those platforms is Ullu. This digital streaming platform is loaded with several erotic web series and short films capable to tickle the spine of the audiences.

IB Times India presents you with the list of five superhot web series that is currently available in the Ullu App.

Tadap

Tadap is not just an erotic series. This web series which is available in several Indian regional languages has a strong storyline, and it is basically an emotional drama featuring Shiny Dixit, Indraneil Sengupta, Param Singh, and Rituraj Singh in lead roles. The series portrays the life of a young woman from West Bengal who gets involved in an extramarital affair.

The series is loaded with several sensual scenes that feature Shiny Dixit, and along with these erotic shots, the director also made sure that he is conveying a good message as the credit starts rolling.

Jane Anjane Mein

Jane Anjane Mein is one of the hottest web series which is now available in the Ullu App. The series portrays an immoral relationship between a young woman and her father in law. Even though the series does not have any strong storyline, the director has made sure that he is entertaining the audiences with sex scenes featuring Jinnie Jaaz, and Deepak Dutt Sharma.

Riti Riwaj (Pinjara )

Riti Riwaj is another hot web series that is currently available on Ullu App. The series showcases the life of an innocent girl who gets compelled to have a sexual encounter with her groom's sister. The series stars Misthi Basu, Mahi Kamla, and Suraj Soni in the lead roles. The series is a perfect treat for people who love to see lesbian sensual scenes.

Black Coffee

Black Coffee is another web series that is loaded with super hot sex scenes between its lead stars. The series showcases the story of a romantic relationship that gets triggered after having a cup of black coffee. This hot web series stars Kajal Shankawar, Sparsh Shrivastav, Akshaya Shetty, and Diksha in the lead roles.

Palang Tod (Double Dhamaka)

This web series showcases the life of a lonely woman who gets engaged in a sexual encounter with her nephew. However, at one point in time, the duo engages in a threesome with someone who has an incest relationship with them. The series stars ever hot Rajsi Verma, along with Ruks and Sagar Bhatt in other prominent roles.