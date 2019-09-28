Sreemukhi and Varun Sandesh are safe from elimination from the house of Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 10, but Ravi Krishna has an edge over Baba Bhaskar, according to IBTimes India survey.

The competition is getting tough, as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 inches closer to its finale. With four weeks left for its last episode, there were nine contestants in the house. Four housemates like Sreemukhi, Ravi Krishna, Varun Sandesh and Baba Bhaskar were nominated for elimination from the show in the 10th week. The show is getting a new twist with the arrival of Ali Reza as a wildcard entrant.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 gave a chance to its viewers to save their favourite contestants, by casting votes through missed phone calls and Hotstar app. The voting process ended on Friday midnight and the fate of four nominated contestants is already sealed. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna will be seen showing doors to one of them on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is eager to know about the housemate, who is evicted.

IBTimes India conducted an online survey to predict the contestants, who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the 10th week. Our poll has received a superb response with thousands of audience casting their votes to save their favourite contestants from eviction from the show. Now, the results of our poll are out.

In the IBTimes India poll, Varun Sandesh and Sreemukhi have received 27.54 and 27.09 percent of total votes, respectively and they are safe from the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Ravi Krishna, who has got 24.52 percent of the votes, is also out of the danger. Baba Bhaskar is likely to be evicted from the show as he has 20.85 percent of the votes in our survey. We have to wait for an official announcement about it.

Ravi Krishna is an honest, genuine, non-pushy and good performer of the task in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Besides having these qualities, Baba Bhaskar has also been a good entertainer, which gives him immunity and makes him stronger contestants than Ravi. It should be seen whether the bosses of the show would evict Baskar this week.