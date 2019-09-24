Four contestants like Sreemukhi, Ravi Krishna, Varun Sandesh and Baba Bhaskar have been nominated for elimination from the house of Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu in week 10.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, the housemates, in separate conversations, discussed nominations and chances of each other's survival in the house.

On the 64th day, Big boss kick-started the nomination process for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the 10th week. He divided the housemates into four pairs - Sreemukhi-Siva Jyothi, Ravi-Vithika, Rahul-Varun, Baba-Punarnavi. Each of them has to argue over a few questions related to their qualification to enter the finale, strength, weakness and performance.

Big boss began with Sreemukhi and Siva Jyothi, who got into heated debate over their weakness. But things went smooth with other pairs. After hearing from everyone, he announced that Sreemukhi, Ravi Krishna, Varun Sandesh and Baba Bhaskar were nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week.

Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh and Baba Bhaskar are strong contenders for the ticket to finale, while Ravi Krishna seems to be weak among them. It needs to be seen who among the four would be. Viewers can save their favourites by voting for them through phone calls or Hotstar App.

Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Number 1 Sreemukhi 8466 996 713 2 Ravi Krishna 8466 996 702 3 Varun Sandesh 8466 996 714 4 Baba Bhaskar 8466 996 708

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.