The physical fight between Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh has divided the fans of the PVVR gang, who are now busy with a heated argument, taking their favourite contestant's side on social media.

The 'Attha Kodallu' task was continued on the 66th day of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Siva Jyothi is the mother-in-law in the task. Her three sons and daughters-in-law collected the bricks to build up the wall. While Rahul is trying to snatch the bricks from Varun, Vithika pinches him. This leads to a fight between the two.

Varun Sandesh alleges that Rahul Sipligunj manhandled him due to which he got bruises on his stomach and hands. But Rahul denied it, saying that he himself was jumping to get released by him and in the process, he got scratches as he was keeping bricks on his stomach inside the shirt. He also alleged that Vithika pinched him and this caused injury on his hand. The episode ended with a heated argument.

Punarnavi, Varun, Vithika and Rahul have formed a group inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. Hence, they are known as PVVR gang, which has got a huge fanbase outside the house. Varun and Rahul had won million hearts with their close bonding over the weekend, but their fans upset with their ugly fight, which they feel was unnecessary and could have been easily avoidable.

However, the trends on social media show that a portion of PVVR gang's fanbase has been split, as they are taking sides and arguing on behalf of their favourite contestants. Here is what they are talking on Twitter.

