India is in mourning following the loss of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. Tata was a visionary leader who left an indelible mark on India's industrial landscape. His bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which began in 2008 with a single word, 'Suswagatam' (meaning 'welcome' in Sanskrit), is a testament to his influential leadership. The bond between Tata and Modi was forged in the crucible of a business crisis. In late 2008, Tata Motors was compelled to halt its much-anticipated Nano project in Singur, West Bengal, due to political unrest. Undeterred, Tata Motors sought a new site for the plant. Several states offered alternatives, but it was Gujarat, under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, that won Tata Motors' confidence.

Modi offered 1,100 acres of prime land in Sanand at Rs 3.5 lakh per acre, providing a solution to the company's relocation crisis. The chosen land had a historic connection to the Tata family. Over a century earlier, Jamsetji Tata had donated Rs 1,000 to establish a cattle farm on the same land during a severe drought.This long-standing Tata connection gave the location even more significance. In the months that followed, Tata Motors moved its equipment from Singur to Sanand, leaving behind structures worth crores. On June 2, 2010, in the presence of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata inaugurated the Rs 2,000 crore Sanand plant, marking the beginning of a new era for the company and the region.

The Tata investment in Sanand soon attracted other major investors. In 2011, Ford announced a Rs 4,000 crore investment to set up a plant nearby. The flood of investment continued with companies like Peugeot, Hitachi, and Cadila Healthcare establishing their presence in Gujarat, bringing billions of dollars in investments and turning the state into an industrial powerhouse.Following the demise of Ratan Tata, PM Modi, in his statement, said, My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.

Ratan Tata's legacy in shaping India's industrial landscape and his enduring bond with PM Modi will be remembered as a testament to his visionary leadership. His contributions continue to inspire, even as the nation bids farewell to one of its most iconic business leaders.

PM Modi, while paying a heartfelt tribute, said, "Shri Ratan Tata Ji provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses." He said that Tata's influence extended far beyond the corporate world. "Due to his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better, he became dear to many people."

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wrote in his post that he is saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a giant in the Indian industrial world, known for his significant contributions to the country's economy, trade, and industry. Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted that he is deeply saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, a great industrialist and true nationalist. He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation.

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Mr Tata. The last rites of the illustrious industrialist will be performed with full state honours, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said. At the crematorium, the mortal remains, draped in the national flag, will be given a police gun salute and then will be consigned to the flames, said the family.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Ratan Tata's life and work will continue to inspire future generations. His visionary leadership, his deep bond with PM Modi. As the nation bids him farewell, his contributions to the country's industrial landscape and his unwavering commitment to societal betterment will continue to resonate.