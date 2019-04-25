Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna is said to be making her way to Mumbai as ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has approached her for the female lead in his upcoming Bollywood movie.

Rashmika, who began her career as a model in 2012, won the Clean & Clear Fresh Face of India title and later became its brand ambassador. She made her acting debut with the Sandalwood movie Kirik Party in 2016. With the film becoming hit with the audience, there was not a look back for this talented beauty, who went on to team up with big stars like Puneeth Rajkumar in Anjani Putra and Ganesh in Chamak.

Rashmika Mandanna forayed into Tollywood with Chalo and her second Telugu film Geetha Govindam gave her a big break. She was flooded with several big offers post its huge success flooded. Today, she is one of the most sought after actresses down south. She currently has four big-ticket southern movies - Dear Comrade, Bheeshma, AA 20 and Karthi 19 in her kitty.

Now, the buzz in the media is that Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has given a film like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, has approached Rashmika Mandanna for his next movie. If everything falls in place as per plans, the Kannada actress will make her debut in the Hindi film industry. Moreover, it will be a dream come true moment for her, as many heroines die to work in Sanjay's film.

It is reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali' upcoming film is touted to be a mystery thriller. Randeep Hooda is playing the lead role in the film and he will essay the role of a cop. If Rashmika is on board, she will play the female lead opposite him. Currently, the film is in the pre-production stage and its regular shooting is expected to commence from August.