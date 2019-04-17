Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has taken an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut by calling her a chronic victim and netizens trolled him saying that it an act to hog the limelight of Alia Bhatt's Kalank.

Randeep Hooda has worked with Alia Bhatt in Highway (2014), which has become a huge hit at the box office. A day before her upcoming movie Kalank hit the screens, the actor took to his Twitter account to praise her. Meanwhile, he took a dig at her naysayers

Randeep Hooda tweeted on Tuesday night, "Dearest @aliaa08 I'm so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work.. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself "

It is known that Kangana Ranaut is one of the naysayers of Alia Bhatt. In fact, she was recently in news for her comments on the latter's acting skills. Randeep Hooda's remark was apparently aimed the Manikarnika actress and it did not go down well with many of her resorted to troll him, while a few announced to unfollow him on Twitter.

Kangana fans said that she is one of the best Bollywood actresses and she has won three National awards. They asked Randeep Hooda how many awards he has won. They also questioned him on supporting nepotism and dynasts dominated Bollywood gang. Some also mocked him, saying that it is an act to score some brownie points and he will soon a get film offer from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

A few feel that it must be a publicity stunt of Randeep Hooda, who might have intended to the steal the hype of Karan Johar's much-talked-about and highly anticipated movie Kalank, which is released in the cinema halls today. Here are some replies of Kangana's fans to the Sarbjit star.

Ankit Kumar‏ @AnkitKu061189

U lost one fan and U ll lost more in coming days. BTW how many national awards u r having and how many solo hits u r having in your pocket. I think nothing so keep ur mouth shut otherwise jo side roles mil Rahe Hai na wo bhi Nahi milega. Loser.

Rahul Pandey‏ @k_rahuk

Didnt believe from u sir. U lost a fan respect. I knw it wont affect anything. God bless u. Unfollowing..

Shibu Prasad Rath‏ @Shibu_Rath

Unfollowing you for choosing nepotism over raw talent.

Bodhisatwa‏ @Bodhi_scb

That occasional actor got 3 national awards ..how many have you got?? Poor guy wants a cameo in Dharma s next production

Raj_uttam❤‏ @raj65463602

Dont worry nxt dharma movie me karan koi b role dedega! Shame on u hooda! She is the no 1 actress of bollywood n kisiki chatiti nehi hain bo khud ke dam pe hain aur aage b rahegi more power to u kangana

रघुवंशी‏ @Raghuva69480747

Translation: I did (bootlicking) taunting to earn brownie points(Role in films) from Dynasts dominated Bollywood gang. After all Kangana is a common enemy of @karanjohar Alia etc. FYI-Kangana is bigger self made star than U. DIGEST IT RANDY

Sunil gupta‏ @its_sunilgupta

Mil gai attention ho gya kush aagya limelight me

SlayingDeepika‏ @Sandhya_Sophi

Waah @Randy..jabardast tweet kiya lekin..ghanto mein famous ho gaye ho tum..ab toh kal tak purein news mein chaa jaaoge tum..yahi toh chahte thein naa aap sir ji

Annu‏ @annu116294

That's fine.But u need to tell her to make a voter ID.she works in the indian film industry n says I can't vote coz I am a British citizen!!There's a life outside the glamour world n I think kangana is better in that matter..in acting too btw ;)

Vaibhav‏ @vaibhavsalonia

Kangana naaam leni tak hi aukaat hai ni tumhari...aaya bdaa occasional. Victims my foot.

QueenBee‏ @artemis_ari

For you,she might be an occasional actor. For us, she is a 3 times National Award winner and the leading actress of Bollywood. Her opinion made you tweet.That's enough to know where the power lies. Good luck appeasing the nepo family, hope you find good work.

Mental Ram Sharma‏ @raaam06

Jobless flop Actors bhi gyan dene Lage ab

Rupa‏ @RupakalaKamath

Ran notsodeep Hooda Kangana is the best thing that happened to Bollywood. And she is fearless, honest and genuine which is rare in Bollywood You can all close ranks against her but she will survive Fake ppl

Susaggya-Suriya‏ @Susaggya

Whatever!! Everyone Knows well that #KanganaRanaut was absolutely correct with her statement. Only they r not able to confess because of jealousy, personal conflicts, fright,.....etc. and u also joined the list. But congratulations!! U have won so many haters with this tweet. Not just #AliaBhatt, there r so many other hardworking and talented actors in Bollywood but they r undeservingly being ignored.

