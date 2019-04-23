Rashmika Mandanna has revealed an interesting flashback from the sets of Geetha Govindam. The actress cried after director Parasuram embarrassed her with his prank during its shooting.

Having started her career in Sandalwood, Rashmika Mandanna forayed in to Tollywood with Naga Shaurya's Chalo. Her second Telugu film Geetha Govindam gave her much-need big break and attention. He chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda was loved by everyone. Now, she has become one of the most sought after actress in Telugu and she has four big-ticket projects in kitty.

Rashmika Mandanna opened up on Parasuram's prank in a recent interview. "One day, I was a little late on the sets of Geetha Givindam. When I reached on the sets. No one talked to me and embarrassed me. I was not able to understand that what was happening on the sets, I sat down and started crying," a movie portal quoted the actress as saying.

But the director consoled Rashmika Mandanna by revealing the actual reason for the silence. "Later, Parasuram came to me and told me that it was just a prank and they did it to capture my natural sad expressions. I was shocked after hearing this that it was prank and it actually took me some time to come out of it," the actress added.

Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of her next movie Dear Comrade. She will soon start shooting for his upcoming movies Bheeshma, AA 20 and Karthi 19. The interesting buzz in the industry is that she is being considered for the role of the female lead opposite Akhil Akkineni in Bommarillu director Bhaskar's forthcoming movie.

This film is said to be a breezy entertainer, which is bankrolled by Allu Aravind. "The script is young and wonderfully crazy and features Rashmika in a hitherto unseen avatar. The filmmakers are confident that the actress will pull off the role with effortless ease," a source told Deccan Chronicle.