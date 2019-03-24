Rashmika Mandanna has continued to be treated harshly by a section of netizens for her break-up with Rakshit Shetty, last year. Her latest post about 'love' has been mercilessly trolled.

A few days ago, the actress had tweeted, "These are the times I love - where it's the test of genuine love.♥ And it's this time you realise who truly love and care for you and they- deserve all the love and care in the world and to those who don't love you.. well - just wish them happiness!✨♥. [sic]"

Her comment met with negative response as people dragged the issue of Rakshit Shetty and asked her whether it was not a "genuine love", while wondering the reason behind their split. Some went on to the extent of asking her whether she was dating Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Selected-few comments can be read below:

Amit Bande: It's means your love with Rakshit Shetty is not genuine??? It's not genuine means you not deserve talk about true love. Anyway if you founded true love means all the best and don't repeat previous false love!!!

Bharath J: Rakshith shetty true love Alva

Harish: ninge anta ole mansu edre helbidu nangu rakshit gu yav sambanda ela navibru undrstndg enda dura agidivi anta aga yaru ninge trol madala ninu lplck adru madko yenadru madko bt ninu rakshit bagge clarification kodotanka jena ninge bidal so kotbidu

raghh bs: enamma thayi e tara tweet mado necessity ittha. If u wer so gud u would have not tweet lyk dis.once sit n watch kirik party film.. Bcz of Rakshith ur to diz level tdy. Look at him s dat anywhere he as reacted like u.Till date. NO. If I was in ur place I would hv hang shemless U.

Last week, the teaser from her Telugu movie Dear Comrade was released and the lip-lock scene between Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda created a controversy. She was slammed for doing the lip-lock scene with him.

Reacting to the kissing scene, the actress said that the script demands the sequence.

"The particular scene in the movie demanded it. That's why I did it. No movie should be judged solely on the basis of a lip-lock scene. It should be seen in its entirety," Indiaglitz quotes her as saying.

Incidentally, Rashmika was targeted for her romantic scenes with Vijay Deverakonda in last-year's blockbuster Telugu movie Geetha Govindam. The break-up announcement followed by the massive success of the film did not help the cause in anyway.

Since then, Rashmika has been criticised non-stop even though Rakshit Shetty requested people not to be judgemental about her.