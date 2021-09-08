Things are not going great between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. After a little bumpy ride, the duo had hit it off like no other. From hugs, kisses to holding hands, the two seemed all ready to paint the town red in Bigg Boss OTT.

However, for the last two weeks, the two can't seem to be agreeing on anything together. Raqesh and Shamita often get into loggerheads and he recently lashed out at her.

In a new clip that has now gone viral, Raqesh is seen asking Shamita to watch her tone. He also calls her dominating and accuses her of demeaning him every time. He storms off saying he can't take her behavior anymore, leaving her stumped.

Shamita confesses to Neha

Earlier, when Neha Bhasin had asked Shamita Shetty if the two of them really like each other, Shamita had replied in positive. She had said, "It's so obvious that we do, right? He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it."

The ugly fight

However, with this new clip, it seems the equation between them has soured. In the clip, Shamita and Raqesh are seen having a conversation. Raqesh says he feels Divya is with him and in his support. To this, Shamita gets angry and says that he has gone mad if he is thinking of trusting Divya. To this, an irritated Raqesh says, "You don't have to react this way every time. You are demeaning my thinking also right now. Watch your tone and voice when you are looking at me."

Raqesh goes on to say that he finds her to be always demeaning him and can't take it anymore. Shamita is left stumped as he walks out.