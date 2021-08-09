Shamita Shetty has entered the Bigg Boss 15 house amid the ongoing pornography controversy surrounding Raj Kundra. Shilpa Shetty's sister and actress Shamita Shetty has entered the Bigg Boss house for the second time. The diva was first seen on Bigg Boss in its 3rd season.

Shamita is undoubtedly one of the most popular contestants inside the house and with the legal soup the family is involved in outside, all eyes would be on Shamita this time.

Welcomed by Karan Johar, Shamita entered the show with a sizzling performance on her popular song – Sharara Sharara. "Don't hide yourself, Stand up, Keep your head high, And show them What you got !!!!!!!! Bigg boss OTT- Here I come !!," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so thankful that I am back on Bigg Boss, after 10 years. I have changed a lot since then. Honestly, the offer came long back, and I had already said yes," Shamita said.

Shamita spills the beans

She further added, "However, a lot happened recently and I thought I will let go the opportunity. But since I had committed, toh ek baar maine commitment kardi to main kisi aur ki nahi sunti." She also spoke about how one should never say no to work no matter what life throws at you.

"I was apprehensive about entering the show at this point, but I had already made a commitment. Bad things happen in life, but we don't stop breathing, so why should I stop working? When I was part of Bigg Boss earlier, that time was different, things have changed now."

Raj Kundra was arrested on the charges of creating and selling pornographic content on his apps on July 19, 2021. He has been in police custody ever since and all his bail pleas have been rejected.