It seems that Shamita Shetty has found someone special inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Shamita's camaraderie with her connection Raqesh Bapat has been grabbing eyeballs. Though the two started off on not so cordial terms, slowly the two have hit it off. Housemates also can be seen teasing the two about a possible love story brewing within the house.

Shamita Shetty chose Raqesh Bapat as her connection when she entered the house. However, she was hurt when in one of the episodes it was revealed that Raqesh had spoken about Shamita to Divya Agarwal. This didn't go down well with Shamita who slammed Raqesh and urged him to partner with Shetty if he wanted.

Painting the house red

Post the episode, things seemed to have taken a turn between the two. The two are now often seen sitting together, holding hands. Not just this, Raqesh also keeps teasing Shamita and the blush on her face never goes unnoticed by the housemates either. In one of the promos, we also saw Raqesh waking her up with a kiss on her hand. Shamita too is seen always by Raqesh's side and never lets anybody talk negatively with Raqesh.

Shamita's personal turmoil

Shamita entered the show at a time when her family is going through a tumultuous time outside the house. Shilpa Shetty's husband has been arrested in the case of creating and selling pornographic content.

Shamita had also opened up about always being behind the shadow of her family name. She added that despite the fact that she is grateful for the protective shadow she has always had, it becomes difficult when people fail to see her beyond this.