A girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district committed suicide after she was repeatedly raped by her father for years. She consumed poison to kill herself.

News 18 reports that the accused had also attempted to rape his other daughter. She had tried telling this to her grandfather but was told not to say anything over the fear of the family facing humiliation.

The victim's sister has stated that he started to sexually assault her after he came to know that his brother was also raping her.

"When my father got to know about my uncle, he started doing the same with my sister. She pleaded before him but he threatened to kill her," the girl told News18.

The victim, not knowing any way out, consumed poison. She was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

The police have arrested the man and filed a case. The victim's body was also taken into custody for further investigation.

The SSP Bandipora said that more information will be revealed as the investigation goes on.

Unfortunately, a similar incident was recently reported in Mumbai. A girl was sedated and raped by her father for months before she caught him in the act.

The 62-year-old accused used to mix sedatives in his daughter's food every night. When she fell unconscious, he used to go to her room and rape her.

The girl felt something amiss as she used to wake up every morning feeling ill and nauseous. She then suspected that her food had something to do with it. One night, she did not eat her food and pretended like she was asleep. She then discovered that her father used to sexually abuse her every night.

The man was arrested by Mumbai Police and a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed.