In a horrifying incident, a 62-year-old man sedated and raped his teenaged daughter in Mumbai for a few months. The accused has been arrested.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the father used to mix sedatives in her dinner every night. When she fell unconscious, he would proceed to rape her, reports Times of India.

The man works at a private firm and divorced the victim's mother five years ago. The victim and her younger siblings were staying with their father.

The girl fell something amiss since she used to wake up every morning feeling ill and nauseous. She then suspected that her food had something to do with it. Her suspicions increased when her father insisted that she go to her room immediately after dinner every night.

However, on the night of March 27, Wednesday, on the pretext that she is unwell, the girl opted to skip dinner. However, her father brought dinner to her room and insisted that she eat. When he left the room, she threw the food away and pretended that she was asleep. A little while later, her father came into the room and raped her. She tried to fight him off and raise an alarm but her father gagged her and threatened her with dire consequences. The girl's stepmother and siblings were in the next room.

The victim, unable to remain silent on the issue, posted her situation on social media and told her friend. The friend then took her to an NGO, who helped her lodge a complaint against her father with the Naya Nagar police in Mumbai.

"We arrested him under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Thane court remanded him in police custody till April 1," Kailash Barve, a senior police inspector at the Naya Nagar police station told Hindustan Times.

Other Incidents

Unfortunately, another similar took place in Odisha when a 45-year-old man was arrested for raping his 13-year-old daughter earlier this month. The girl, a student of class eight filed a complaint against her father. The police acted on the complaint and arrested the perpetrator. He was charged under many sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The father was allegedly raping the little girl repeatedly for a month before she had enough and filed a complaint, reports NDTV.