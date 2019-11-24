After seeing the trailer of Saand Ki Aankh, Rangoli Chandel had taken a dig at Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Padnekar, saying that cheap prosthetic have helped them become actors. People are now asking the same question to her after seeing sister Kangana Ranaut's first look as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical drama based on the life of 60-year-old sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, who defied ageism to win 352 medals. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Padnekar reprised the role of these elder women in the movie. Its trailer became the talk of the town with many people expressing displeasures over the actress' acting and looks. Rangoli Chandel had also taken a dig at them.

Rangoli Chandel, the publicist for Kangana Ranaut, had claimed that her sister was approached for one of the two roles but she rejected Vikas Bahl's offer, clearly telling him to cast older actresses like Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta. Later, Taapsee had countered her and other naysayers in a tweet. She quoted several names who played roles of different ages and asked why no one questioned them at that moment.

Retweeting Taapsee's post, Rangoli had said that mere wearing prostatic makeup will not make her look like 60-year old. She had tweeted, "Acting ka A bhi nahin aata & comparing urself to all legends bhai ja thodi acting seekh le tacky silver hair & sasta prosthetic won't make u an actor,wat about body language f a 60 year old? Where is the aged voice?Longing fr gone youth in one's eyes?Where is acting So funny!"

Coming back to present, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is now playing the role of the late actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming biopic titled Thalaivi. T-Series, which is bankrolling this film, released her first look and teaser of the biographical movie, which opened to mixed responses from the audience. Many people felt that Kangana is a misfit for the role.

Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Jayalalita ji soul must be very angry after watching this poster.. #Thalaivi First Shri Narendra ji modi biopic was destroyed by the cheap tacky makeup, now iconic #Jayalalitha ji biopic would see the same fate. Feeling bad for such iconic leaders.. #Thalaivi #Thalaivi teaser is even more HORRIBLE than the silicon poster.. #Thalaivi is the biopic of #Jayalalitha ji or remake of #Chachi420 ?

Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to thank the viewers for their wonderful response on the promos of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. She tweeted, "Amazing response to the look, thank you eveyone for being so encouraging many asking yes we tried to get Jaya Amma 40s look, that's what we need in the film ."

Responding to her post, many people gave her some suggestions to correct Kangana Ranaut's makeup and look in Thalaivi. Others reminded her of her comments about Taapsee and Bhumi's prosthetic makeup and trolled her. Here are some of their replies to Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

The feedback about the look is mostly negative. Either Kangana ji should put on weight like Bhumi or needs better make-up!

U & Kangana were ryt, she should done role of her age & such kinda films like Saand ki Ankh, Thalaivi etc should be offered to @Neenagupta001 ji or any other same age of actor. Now look at our young Kangana, does she look like 40? it's just that she put on weight at a young age.

