First look of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalitha in the biopic titled Thalaivi is out, and it is extremely impressive. The actress looks completely unrecognisable in the first look poster.

Giving out the late CM of Tamil Nadu's signature pose, Kangana is seen in a bulky avatar. The first look reflects on the high level of prosthetics that have been used in order to get the look right.

Jayalalitha having been a former actress, the poster also shows Kangana in a glamorous avatar at the bottom of the poster. The first look of Thalaivi is going viral n social media as fans cannot contain their excitement.

Jayalalitha has had an extremely controversial life during her journey from the film world to politics, and the movie is expected to showcase all the high points in the late powerful politician's life. Directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is slated to be released on June 26, 2020. With the first look poster being out, fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer.