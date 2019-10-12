Kangana Ranaut, who is starring in the biopic of Tamil Nadu's beloved Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi, has revealed the possibility of having a sequel to the upcoming multilingual movie. If it happens, the second part would be dedicated to Jaya's political career.

"There are four phases of her life — from the age of 16, her 20s, 30s and 40s in the first part. We'll talk about her journey of becoming a superstar, the Tamil film industry, her equation with MGR and M Karunanidhi, the political environment of Tamil Nadu in those days.... If it works, we will make another part just about her political journey," she is quoted as saying in an interview with The Times of India.

Tamil Nadu's late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had an illustrious career in film and politics spanning five decades. There are many chapters in her life, starting from her journey as a child artiste till she died as the most-loved CM of Tamil Nadu which makes any filmmaker a difficult task to cover entire her life in a single film.

The script works of Thalaivi are happening and Kangana Ranaut will be taking Tamil classes once the script is locked, the actress claimed in the interview.

Kangana finds Tamil people are more sensitive than their Bollywood counterparts

Kangana Ranaut's journey in Bollywood has not definitely been a bed of roses. In her over-the-decade career in Hindi film industry, she has seen a lot of highs and lows, yet she has survived in the game despite getting into the bad books of leading men in industry that includes Karan Johar.

Having been part of Bollywood for so many years and working in a few South Indian films, the 32-year old has the ability to distinguish between the two industries. From her experience, Tamil people are more sensitive than their Bollywood counterparts.

"People here are quite sensitive when compared to Bollywood, whom I find a bit thick-skinned," she said in the interview.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay.