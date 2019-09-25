Kangana Ranaut's PR and sister, Rangoli Chandel, is at it again. Barely a few months after a war of words had ensued between Rangoli and Taapsee Pannu on Twitter, Rangoli has targeted the actress for her role in the upcoming film – Saand Ki Aankh. Rangoli claimed that Kangana had been offered the role but she refused so that people of the real age can reprise it.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli wrote: "Dear Nikhil it's heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood. (cont)"

"(contd)...Even today Kangana feel Ramya krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can't they be mainstream actresses ??when I call these people sasta ....(contd)"

"(contd)...I am not talking about creative poverty or lack of aesthetics which is at full display, it's the lack of value system and cheap ways of making money out of feminism by doing anti femininity stuff ... very sad ..."

Neena Gupta too joined the debate when a fan said that she should have been given the role. Neena wrote, "Yes I was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai"

Later, in a long post, Taapsee Pannu decided to give it back to Rangoli and wrote, "I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it's getting boring for us to repeat ourselves."

"I wonder... I just wonder... Do we ever want to embrace the positivity or just keep latching on to negativity and glorifying it to save our lack of risk-taking tendencies? Have we really lost the shoulder along with our spine to support people who venture out of their comfort zone to bring about a change???? Or it's just reserved for two females who at a relatively nascent stage of their career venture out to do something, which we were told, most of the people turned down?," she said.

"I wonder .... I just wonder... Did we ask the same question when we all loved what Anupam Kher did in Saaransh? Did we question when Nargis Dutt played mother to Sunil Dutt? Did we question John Travolta for playing a woman in Hairspray? Did we question Eddie Murphy for playing a white Jewish man in Coming to America? Did we question when Aamir Khan played a college kid in 3 Idiots?" she added.

"And in the future are we going to question Ayushmann Khurrana for playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan? Or these lovely allegations and questions are reserved only for us??? Well even if it is... we thank you from the bottom of our heart for noticing our little effort to bring to you something new, something different , something you all want to comment on, something you all want to attach yourself to, be it in any way, and something that attracted your attention. After all, cinema is also about thought. Let's keep the discussion going and hope your questions will be answered and doubts will be cleared this Diwali kyuki hum toh aa rahe hain iss baar pataake nahi goliyaan barsaane. Thank you for all the love and attention you have bestowed upon our small film with BIG heart!" she further said.

Reacting to Taapsee's post, Rangoli again tweeted, "Acting ka A bhi nahin aata & comparing urself to all legends bhai ja thodi acting seekh le tacky silver hair & sasta prosthetic won't make u an actor,wat about body language f a 60 year old? Where is the aged voice?Longing fr gone youth in one's eyes?Where is acting So funny!"