Taapsee Pannu may not want to indulge in any kind of argument with Kangana Ranaut or her sister Rangoli Chandel who had called her a 'sasti copy' of Kangana. But the Manmarziyaan actor couldn't stop herself from taking a sly dig at the Ranaut sisters when a news publication termed Taapsee as the real queen of Bollywood.

As soon as Taapsee came across the article which featured a juxtaposed image of her and Kangana, she replied to the tweet saying, "Arre arre! Aise mat boliye. Queen unhi ko rehne dijiye nahi toh phir copy kehlaugi, main ek actor his sahi hu bas aise hi mera sath dete rahiye. dhanyawad (Please don't say like that. Let her [Kangana Ranaut] be the queen or else I'll be called a copy again. I am happy being an actor. Just keep supporting like this. Thank you)."

It all started when Taapsee took to Twitter to laud the trailer of Judgemental Hai Kya and didn't mention anyone's name (especially Kangana Ranaut's name) in her appreciation tweet.

"This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! #JudgementallHaiKya," Taapsee had tweeted.

However, Rangoli had shot back at Taapsee for not praising Kangana in her tweet and went on to call her a 'sasti copy of Kangana'.

"Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy (sic)," Rangoli had tweeted.

While Taapsee chose to remain calm and quiet, director Anurag Kashyap had jumped to her defense. He told Rangoli that her tweet was in a very bad taste and looked really desperate for people's appreciation.

Later, when Taapsee was asked to comment on Rangoli's insulting words, she said that she has decided not to react on Rangoli's demeaning statements against her adding that she genuinely had no time to spare for it.