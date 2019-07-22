Manmarziyan actress, Taapsee Pannu, has always been known for being outspoken and unapologetically honest with her views and opinions. So when Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel took digs at her and called her a 'sasti copy' of Kangana, we all expected some fireworks. While many came out in support of the actress, Taapsee herself chose to be quiet, until now.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee has given it back to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel. Talking about why she didn't react, Taapsee said, "Not just Anurag, a few other close friends from the industry also wanted to retort, but I stopped them because I don't want to give her any mileage on my behalf. She can't play the nepotism card with me because I've also struggled to reach where I am today. I didn't want to engage in a word battle because I would not be able to match their language."

Further talking about being a 'sasti copy', Taaspsee said that she wasn't aware that there was a copyright on people born with curly hair. She further said that when it comes to being the sasti copy she most probably could be since Kangana Ranaut claims to be the highest paid actress.

Taapsee had recently taken Kabir Singh to task about how it glories a flawed character. Talking about her experience of playing a flawed character in Manmarziyan, Pannu said, "The same misogynist people who didn't see a problem with Kabir, booed Rumi. We aren't oblivious to the double standards of our society."

With back-to-back good films like Manmarziyan, Badla and upcoming films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal, Taapsee has become a mass' favourite.